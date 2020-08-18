Hawaii reports additional COVID-19 fatality, 134 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting an additional COVID-19 fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 41.
Meanwhile, there were 134 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday. Of the new cases, 124 are on Oahu, seven are on Maui and three are on the Big Island.
The new cases were out of 1,914 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 7%.
Tuesday’s new infections bring the total number of cases in the islands since the pandemic began to 5,349.
The news comes as the governor has pledged to institute “additional targeted restrictions” as the number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu continues to soar.
Hawaii now has nearly 3,400 active cases — a number authorities had previously identified as unsustainable and a “trigger” for a shutdown.
Tuesday is the 15th straight day that Hawaii has seen new cases in the triple digits, in an alarming situation that has threatened to overwhelm Oahu hospitals.
In recent days, growing clusters have emerged at the state’s largest jail and an Iwilei homeless shelter. There have also been a rising number of cases associated with care homes.
So far this month, Hawaii has seen more than 3,100 new coronavirus infections.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 4,878
- Released from isolation: 1,580
- Required hospitalization: 261
- Deaths: 34
- Total cases: 242 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 163
- Required hospitalization: 30
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 54
- Released from isolation: 48
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 152
- Released from isolation: 130
- Required hospitalization: 6
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
