Governor to hold news conference after pledging new restrictions aimed at reining in COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor will hold a news conference Tuesday after previously pledging to institute “additional targeted restrictions” aimed at addressing a COVID-19 surge on Oahu.
The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the state Capitol. In addition to the governor, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson will be appearing.
On Monday, the Governor’s Office pledged to institute new mandates as the number of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu continues to soar but declined to elaborate on what those might be.
In recent weeks, officials have taken some smaller steps aimed at addressing the rise in cases. Beaches and parks are closed. So are bars. And alcohol can’t be served at restaurants after 10 p.m.
The governor also brought back a modified inter-island traveler quarantine, requiring all inter-island travelers except those arriving on Oahu to isolate for 14 days.
But some have called these restrictions half-measures — and not nearly enough to tackle daily, triple-digit increases in COVID-19 infections that are threatening to overwhelm Oahu’s hospitals.
As of Tuesday, some 205 coronavirus patients were hospitalized.
And there are nearly 3,400 active COVID-19 cases in the islands.
Previously, Lt. Gov. Josh Green had identified 3,000 active infections as the “trigger” for a broad shutdown. And members of a House COVID-19 committee reiterated that message Monday, saying in the absence of Health Department data that could pinpoint how people are getting sick a “sledgehammer” is needed.
The state has developed a five-phase, color-coded reopening plan, ranging from the strictest lockdown — “stay at home” — to a “new normal” with no disruption.
Hawaii is currently in the yellow “act with care” phase, which indicates minor disruption.
Moving back to the orange “safer at home” phase — if the governor actually does that — would mean restrictions on a host of indoor gathering places, including churches, along with gyms, bars, museums and theaters and personal services, such as hairdressers and tattoo artists.
