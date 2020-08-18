Governor eyes worker furloughs to address worsening budget crisis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is considering furloughs for many unionized state workers in order to shore up a worsening budget crisis, Civil Beat reports.
Civil Beat says the furloughs for “most bargaining units” could start as early as November.
The governor also plans to borrow $750 million to help address a growing budget shortfall.
The furloughs (or unpaid days off) are included the administration’s new financial plan.
It was not immediately clear how many furlough days state workers would be required to take, but the plan estimates a “labor cost savings from an approximately 10% furlough from fiscal years 2021 to 2024.” That translates to one unpaid off every two weeks, Civil Beat said.
