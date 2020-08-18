Forecast: Gorgeous weather continues, but more showers are approaching

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mostly dry trade wind pattern will continue through Wednesday, with a few showers developing overnight through the early morning periods for windward and mountain locations. Shower coverage is forecast to increase across the state through the second half of the week due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast. Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend. If this materializes, shower coverage would also favor leeward and interior locations through the afternoon and early evening periods.