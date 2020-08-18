Food distribution planned for Lanai residents on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Lanai in need of help with groceries are being advised of the latest food giveaway.
The distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis in the County parking between the County gym and school cafeteria. It is set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Maui County officials say families in need may begin lining up their cars at 2 p.m.
To maximize social distancing, the distribution is going to be done in a grab-and-go drive-through style, while no walk-ups will be allowed. The bags of groceries will be place either in the vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area.
Face masks must be worn at all times.
Lanai produce distributions began mid-April and since then, more than 10,000 pounds of produce has been shared with Lanai families.
