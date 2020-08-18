‘The economy is completely collapsing’: Hawaii small business owners fear second shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The anticipation is growing among small business owners across the state as talk of a second shutdown lingers.
Some say the rollback should be restricted to Oahu because the case count on the neighbor islands aren't nearly as high.
A recent study done by the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaii (UHERO) said Maui County’s economy has suffered the most since the pandemic began.
“It’s been insane. Very frightening, especially as a first-time business owner here on Maui. It’s been crazy, unbelievable really,” said Oscar Gonzalez.
Gonzalez opened Refined Kulture in Lahaina in November.
The 25-year-old barber shop owner saw a bright future.
“Saw a nice and steady increase in business every month and when COVID hit, all that hard work gone,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he went from 13 clients a day to zero after the first shut down.
Today, he has managed to rebuild doing whatever it takes.
“I even talk and joke around with my clients, fishermen clients, I’ll be willing to trade, I’ll cut their family’s hair for fish,” he said.
A recent report suggested nearly 900 Oahu businesses have either temporarily or permanently closed since the first shut down.
The President and CEO of Hawaii’s Chamber of Commerce says most others won’t survive a second one.
"If there is another shut down, we hope that and we urge the government to provide some kind of stabilization plan, some kind of temporary relief," said Sherry Menor-McNamara.
According to UHERO, it’s going to take until about 2029 to get back to pre-COVID days.
“To shut down the entire state again, businesses are going to die, especially if we’re not the hot spots and not causing the pandemic,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
As for Gonzalez, he is hoping the rollback is confined to businesses that don’t comply with the regulations.
“We take pride in sanitation as an industry. I hope we can do a good job in convincing and helping the community see and our government see what we do to put in to keeping our community safe.”
