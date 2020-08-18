Case lashes out at Trump over mail-in voting, funding for postal service

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the general election nears, President Donald Trump has been outspoken in his distrust of mail-in voting, which he claims with no evidence is open to widespread fraud.
US Congressman Ed Case called out the administration Tuesday morning for not offering more financial support to the US Postal Service and accused the president of trying to influence the election.
The Hawaii representative is one of many Democratic lawmakers pushing a bill that provides $25 billion in emergency funding to the USPS to help ensure service isn’t interrupted and ballots reach every voter.
He says that if the Senate and president do not approve this measure, they’re undermining the right to vote. “Vote-by-mail works and that seems to be the concern of this administration,” Case said.
The lawmaker’s chastising of the Trump Administration came on the same day that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would hold off on any changes to the USPS until after the election, including planned cuts in hours, removal of collection boxes, and closures of certain mail processing facilities.
However, Case contends that is not sufficient.
“A president who really cares would immediately appoint some emergency commission ... to immediately get to the bottom of what the postal service needs to fulfill its function in the COVID-19 crisis and to assure a full free and fair elections,” he said.
Case acknowledges he doesn’t expect mail-in voting to be much of a problem in Hawaii.
In fact, he wants the state’s primary to serve as a model for the rest of the country.
More than half of Hawaii’s registered voters cast their ballots, the best turnout in nearly 25 years, and Honolulu officials aren’t worried about fraud or ballots not reaching residents.
“We’ve always taken into account the mail service standards for the type of service that we use for mail ballot envelopes,” Honolulu elections administrator Rex Quidilla said. “We are going to get that stuff into the mail stream in time for voters to receive their ballots around and about October 16.”
Quidilla also says the Honolulu office is considering adding more ballot drop off boxes around the city in advance of the general election to ensure votes are received.
Case will be in Washington, D.C. later this week to vote on the multi-billion dollar bill.
