Big Island police investigating body discovery in a Mountain View subdivision

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discover of a man’s body in the Mountain View area.
The body was found with suspicious injuries on the side of an unpaved road.
Police believe his remains were dropped off sometime between Sunday night and Monday afternoon in the Eden Roc Subdivision.
Detectives say the victim appears to be in his 40s. His identity hasn’t yet been released.
“This does not appear to be the primary scene. It appears that the body was left here. We got detectives in the area, canvassing the area, to see if anybody has video surveillance or any witnesses who may have seen somebody,” Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Criminal Investigations Section, said.
Authorities are looking into what caused his death. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with tips should call Big Island police.
