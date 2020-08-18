Another proposal based off public feedback is suggested for Ala Wai flood control project

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending a new plan for the controversial Ala Wai Flood Control Project.
The agency says the Engineering Documentation Report has “significantly less” impact on natural streams and homes.
This new plan to prevent a disastrous flood would include fewer debris and detention basins. But there would have to be a higher concrete wall — as tall as 6 feet along the Ala Wai Canal. Engineers would also add stream diversion structures.
[Read a previous report: Opponents of huge Ala Wai flood control project secure a win in court]
The Changes were based on public feedback and now the agency is asking for new feedback before it evaluates the costs and environmental impacts.
The project has ran into community opposition in the past, leading to many compromises and changes since the original design.
If you would like to read the full report, you can find it by clicking here.
