PUC approves emergency 46% rate increase for Young Brothers
Young Brothers (File image) (Source: HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta | August 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM HST - Updated August 17 at 5:30 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a decision expected to drive up the already high cost of living on the Neighbor Islands, the Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved a jaw-dropping 46% rate increase for the state’s only inter-island cargo shipping company.

The PUC, acknowledging the economic strain the pandemic has put onto Young Brothers, approved the emergency rate increase to restore the company’s “pre-COVID” sailing schedule by Sept. 1.

The added routes will reduce delays of freight for customers, but also means much higher shipping costs for inter-island services.

On July 7, the company filed a request with the PUC to help regain revenue lost, save jobs, and keep service going throughout the islands.

The conditions of the approval include:

  • A 12-month “stay-out” period for additional general rate increases.
  • Young Brothers is required to provide six months advance notice to the PUC and state if the company decides to discontinue regulated inter-island service in the future.
  • They must develop and implement a comprehensive customer service plan.
  • A financial management audit will now be conducted by a third party, selected by the PUC.

The significant increase comes after the company was unsuccessful in securing federal funding to cover revenue shortfalls. The rate increase is expected to generate at least $25 million — the amount it was seeking — to keep the company operational through the end of the year.

