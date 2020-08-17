OCCC sees more COVID-19 cases as other correctional facilities also report infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven more inmates at OCCC have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of detainee infections at the facility to 181.
Meanwhile, other positive cases were also reported:
- One inmate at Halawa Correctional Facility has tested positive. Officials said the inmate was in “mandatory intake quarantine.” The inmate’s cellmate has tested negative.
- A staff member at the Women’s Correctional Center tested positive on Aug. 13, the last day that person was at work. The result was reported to the Public Safety Department on Monday.
No additional staff members at Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The number of staff at OCCC who have fallen sick stands at 30.
The huge cluster of cases at OCCC prompted state Supreme Court justices on Sunday to order that some non-violent detainees be released.
