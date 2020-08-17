Number of active COVID-19 infections in Hawaii shoots past 3,300

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 174 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 5,215.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the islands stands at 3,307.
Over the weekend, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said passing the 3,000-mark threshold for active cases would be justification for another “stay-at-home” order on Oahu.
It’s unclear, however, if the governor agrees.
In a news conference last week, Gov. David Ige said he was considering new restrictions as COVID-19 infections continued to soar but said he was not there yet.
The 174 new infections Monday includes 163 on Oahu, nine on Maui and two on the Big Island.
Monday is the 14th straight day that Hawaii has seen new cases in the triple digits, in an alarming situation that has threatened to overwhelm Oahu hospitals.
In recent days, growing clusters have emerged at the state’s largest jail and an Iwilei homeless shelter. There have also been a rising number of cases associated with care homes.
So far this month, Hawaii has seen more than 3,100 new coronavirus infections.
There were no new deaths reported Monday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 40.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 4,754
- Released from isolation: 1,534
- Required hospitalization: 248
- Deaths: 33
- Total cases: 235 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 161
- Required hospitalization: 30
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 54
- Released from isolation: 46
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 149
- Released from isolation: 127
- Required hospitalization: 6
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
