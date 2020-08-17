New school year begins for Hawaii public schools despite COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public school students are set to begin their fall semester Monday, but there are still a lot of questions about exactly how that will look.
The original start date for schools was set for Aug. 4 but was pushed back to Aug. 17. The state Department of Education then made the decision to move to distance learning for the first four weeks.
Still, many campuses like Kauluwela Elementary will have students in the classrooms at least for a little while Monday.
Parents and teachers have argued that with coronavirus cases on the rise, students shouldn’t be spending any amount of time on campus.
Kauluwela Elementary has separated students into two groups. Each group will be on campus two hours a day for all four days this week (Friday is a state holiday and all public schools will be closed).
The administration here does have a very detailed pickup and drop-off plan posted on its website in an effort to keep students, teachers and parents as safe as possible.
Group A students are reporting to school between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Group B students are on campus.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association reports that principal at Kauluwlea requested a joint DOE-HSTA panel for an exception to the 6-foot distancing requirement at the school, but his request was denied.
At Waialua High and Intermediate School, students are also scheduled to return this week. They will be on campus until 1:30 p.m. with distance learning beginning next week.
At Moanalua High School, administration made a last-minute change Sunday to move away from having students return to campus and to go full digital — only making appointments to come to campus if they have problems connecting.
