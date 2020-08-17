Navy Hale Keiki School student represents Hawaii in ‘Doodle 4 Google’ contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii girl’s artwork is in the running to be featured on Google’s homepage.
MacKenna Hughes, a K-3 Group Grader from Navy Hale Keiki School is Hawaii’s “Doodle 4 Google” winner.
For this year’s theme, young artists were challenged to draw a representation of how they show kindness.
Mackenna’s entry shows that she passes on kindness by picking up trash & micro-plastics on the beach. She took her doodle a step further by actually reusing trash that she collected from her favorite beach into her artwork.
She’s one of 54 State and Territory Winners across the country representing their states in the contest.
She needs your help to win the overall grand prize, which is a $5,000 scholarship, other prizes, and a $50,000 tech package for her school.
Click here to vote for Mackenna’s doodle. Voting ends on Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.