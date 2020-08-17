HHSAA extends ‘no contact’ period for all fall sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletics Association has extended the ‘no contact’ period for all fall sports workouts and practices through September 13.
The HHSAA executive board voted unanimously for the extension of the no contact rules, which were set to expire on August 18.
This comes two weeks after the HHSAA postponed the fall sports season until at least January of 2021, the extension of the rule ensuring that coaches and student athletes refrain from large gatherings during the pandemic.
The rules specify that coaches and student athletes cannot engage in instructional or developmental sport specific activities until at least next month.
Coaches who are found violating these rules, could be subject to a suspension for the entire season.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.