17 health care workers, 11 patients at Maui Memorial test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an alarming update Monday, Maui’s largest hospital is reporting that 17 of its health care workers and 11 of its patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
Maui Memorial said an emergency operations team is taking actions to stop the spread of coronavirus at the facility, including by testing all patients within the next 24 hours.
All employees and providers will also be tested.
Maui Memorial could not immediately say how the health care workers and patients were exposed to coronavirus, or whether any were linked.
The facility said some of the cases are “confirmed community-acquired infections.”
The health care workers at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in quarantine at home, while the patients are being isolated in a special unit.
Maui Memorial said it has also postponed all elective procedures and surgeries through the week.
This story will be updated.
