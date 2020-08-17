Flames damage a Kaneohe school; no injuries reported

The schools roof sustained significant damage in the fire. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | August 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM HST - Updated August 17 at 5:42 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 30 Oahu firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Windward Oahu school Monday.

Around 2:20 p.m. crews were dispatched to a building along Waikalua Road.

Some nine units staffed with 34 personnel found flames burning through the single-story school.

Crews cleared the building as everyone got out safely. It was brought under control within 10 minutes, and second-alarm companies were not needed.

The fire was deemed fully extinguished around 2:45 p.m.

A cause is still under investigation, and damage estimates weren’t immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

