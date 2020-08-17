Architects are playing with food for a good cause (and you can, too)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Architects playing with food for a good cause want you to vote for their “uncanny” creations.
Five teams have constructed masterpieces made of 500 Vienna sausage cans for this year’s virtual “Canstruction” competition.
Participants are asked to donate $1 to the Hawaii Foodbank to vote for their favorite.
The goal was to collect $20,000 by the deadline on Aug. 28, and the competition has already exceeded that. To submit a vote yourself, click here.
