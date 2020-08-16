200 people total infected at OCCC as mounting strain leads to unrest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Growing tension within the gates of the Oahu Community Correctional Center are leading to disobedience from inmates.
On Sunday, the Department of Public Safety said there were a total of 200 COVID-19 infections at the jail — 30 Adult Corrections Officers and 170 inmates.
Overcrowding has plagued the facility in recent years, leading the state to consider releasing inmates to curb the spread and keep everyone healthy.
Hawaii News Now has learned of small fires and outbreaks of damage inside the facility as a result of the ongoing challenges.
In a statement, the DPS spokesperson said, “COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of strain on our overcrowded facilities. Quarantine lockdowns, and cramped conditions, combined with the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC translates to inmates becoming restless and agitated.”
The statement continued to say on Saturday, lunch was served late and inmates reacted by starting a fire which was quickly extinguished. DPS said they tried to ignite a second fire, but they were unsuccessful.
“Once meals were served, calm quickly resumed. There was no damage, injuries, or escalation evident,” the spokesperson said.
It happened again on Sunday, this time triggered by inmates agitated by the quarantine lockdown. A small fire in a common area of the housing module was quickly put out. Two inmates damaged a toilet and a lighting fixture. They are being evaluated for minor injuries sustained as a result of breaking the items.
DPS says as a result, 40 inmates have been temporarily relocated to an outside recreation area while the damage is assessed and cleaned up.
The situation is under investigation and inmates found culpable will be criminally and administratively charged.
“All staff on duty are to be commended for effectively and professionally keeping the situation under control during these trying times,” DPS concluded.
