Multiple HFD units responding to brush fires in Kunia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to the scene of multiple growing brush fires in Kunia.
The initial call came in around 12:45 p.m. Sunday to the area near the Hawaii Country Club Golf Course. Early reports say there may be as many as three separate fires burning.
Multiple units were dispatched to the scene. Police are also in the area blocking off a portion of Kunia Road.
So far no homes appear to be threatened as HFD continues the fight.
This story will be updated.
