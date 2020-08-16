Maui police searching for missing man last seen Friday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Maui, Police are searching for Ryan Rodriguez.
The 28-year-old was reported missing around 8 p.m. Friday near Kauhale Street. He’s known to frequent the Kihei area.
He was last seen barefoot while wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts. MPD added that he does not have a vehicle and is likely on foot. Additional details of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown.
Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, approximately 6′2″ tall, and has tattoos on his left arm and right leg.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400.
