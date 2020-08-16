Kapiolani Medical Center temporarily closes Adult Intensive Care Unit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children has temporarily closed its Adult Intensive Care Unit, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday night.
A hospital spokesperson said six staff members who work in the unit may have been exposed to COVID-19. Those employees are in self-quarantine.
The hospital’s Adult Intensive Care Unit has three beds and a small staff.
As a result, the hospital said it closed the unit to ensure patients receive appropriate care.
The unit will remain closed until at least Thursday, August 20, according to a Kapiolani Medical Center spokesperson.
Patients who need ICU-level care during that time will be taken to Pali Momi Medical Center or Straub Medical Center.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the hospital to restrict visitations.
Statewide, 143 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. About 58 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently being used, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
This story may be updated.
