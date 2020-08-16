HPD investigating after man fires a shot in early-morning Nuuanu robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder and robbery case out of Nuuanu.
Police records show the incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven on Nuuanu Ave.
HPD says a man entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fired a round inside the building before fleeing the scene.
A 69-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were inside and uninjured during the crime.
A suspect description wasn’t immediately available. Anyone with tips should call police.
When caught, the suspect faces possible charges of attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering.
This story may be updated.
