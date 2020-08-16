Forecast: Mostly dry start to the week, but more showers on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry trade wind conditions are expected to hold for Monday with moderate trade winds. A disturbance dropping in from the north will bring a slight increase in windward and mauka showers Monday night through Wednesday. It could get wetter for the second half of the week as an area of tropical approaches from the southeast, which could bring a threat of heavier rainfall beginning Wednesday night for Hawaii island and Thursday for the rest of the island chain.