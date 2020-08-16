9 employees at Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl positive for COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nine employees at the Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Queen’s Health System says some of the caregivers work with COVID-19 patients.
All of them are now in self-quarantine and contact tracing is underway. Queen’s says there doesn’t appear to be any impact to patients, and all units remain operational.
In a statement, Queen’s Health System said, “As the largest private employer in Hawaiʻi with more than 7,000 dedicated employees, we knew that the community spread of COVID-19 would touch us personally. This statewide surge is impacting all of us. While we have anticipated that this may occur, having any of our caregivers impacted is extremely concerning to us.”
This comes as Hawaii had more than 200 new positive cases for a fifth straight day.
