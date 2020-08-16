DOE to inform families about COVID cases by complex area, not by campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After allegations from the teacher’s union about a lack of transparency, the state has planned a new way to keep the public informed about COVID cases in local schools.
The DOE said Saturday they have plans to update the public every Friday. They have a new breakdown of cases online here.
Education officials say cases will be reported by complex area instead of by campus. But the HSTA says it’s a vague solution, and individual schools should be reported.
The HSTA has run into accuracy when taking the liberty of reporting cases on campuses, triggered concerns from the DOE and families.
On Saturday, HSTA said seven Oahu campuses reported cases in the past four days, but the DOE had different numbers, says six employees at six different campuses tested positive this week alone.
They asked Hawaii News Now to hold off on reporting the schools with positive cases at this time as they work to finalize their protocols.
The state says all campuses have been sanitized.
This comes as students set to briefly return to campuses this coming week to pickup devices and meet their teachers ahead of distance learning.
The teachers union has pushed for an all-distance learning set up.
HSTA adds that they aren’t sure exactly how many staff are in quarantine as a result of the cases, adding school principals are being left to do their own contact tracing independent of the Department of Health, because of the backlog.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.