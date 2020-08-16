Another round of higher than normal tides could bring minor coastal flooding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nuisance coastal flooding will be possible for the next few days due to higher than normal sea levels and seasonal peak high tides.
The coastal flooding will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours through at least Wednesday.
The abnormally high sea levels could flood normally dry beach areas, and bring saltwater inundation to low-lying coastal roads, boat ramps, docks and other coastal infrastructure.
The tide gauge at Honolulu Harbor showed a peak high tide of 2.95 feet at 2:48 p.m. Sunday. The predicted high tide was 2.35 feet.
Here are the predicted high tides for Honolulu for the next few days:
- Monday: 3:28 pm, +2.44 feet
- Tuesday: 4:06 pm, +2.46 feet
- Wednesday: 4:44 pm, +2.40 feet.
