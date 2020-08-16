Advocates want to protect victims by ensuring domestic abusers stay locked up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID-19 cases surging in the jail system, the state Supreme Court is considering whether or not to release inmates to slow the spread of the virus behind bars.
But advocates for domestic violence survivors are pleading with the high court to carefully consider what’s truly at stake, as it’s a concern for everyone.
They’re asking the high court to consider bringing them into the decision making process by allowing them to have a say in who’s released to the public.
They want convicted criminals with a history of abuse to remain behind bars.
And while they understand it’s a matter of inmates’ health, they say it’s important to keep the safety and well being of survivors in mind.
“The risk to victims of domestic violence seems to be unrecognized. As a community, we have a responsibility to provide thoughtful response,” said Nanci Kreidman of the Domestic Violence Action Center said.
Acting Honolulu Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto says the “full criminal history” of each potential early release inmate will be reviewed.
But Kreidman is also calling for the state to ensure victims are notified that their abuser is being released.
“We know that if they’re released, that they’re likely to go home to that environment where there’s been abuse,” Karen Tan of DVAC added. “So I think that’s where we are trying to get ahead of it to see what we are trying to do to protect those that are at risk if they’re released.”
The state supreme court hasn’t made a decision on the petition for release.
Until then, both Kreidman and Tan suggest survivors should come up with a “safety plan” just in case their abuser is released. they’re worried that things could worsen as time goes on if case counts aren’t brought back under control.
“If the governor goes back and does a stay at home, work from home order, it’s incredibly unsafe for victims of Domestic Violence when that happens. It is not safer at home for them. In fact, it is more dangerous,” Tan said.
Help is available for those who are worried and fearing for their safety. At any hour of the day, survivors can text the Domestic Violence line at 605-956-5680, or chat with an case worker online at this website.
