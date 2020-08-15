Tuesday brings moderate trade winds before they drop off and muggy conditions take over.

TRADE WINDS FOR NOW, NOT FOR LONG: Trade winds will be here through Wednesday, beyond then, the second half of the week has a muggy outlook. A mostly dry trade wind pattern will continue through Wednesday, with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early morning periods for windward and mountain neighborhoods. Showers will increase across the state through the second half of the week due to a combination of a weak upper-level disturbance and deep tropical moisture lifting northward into the area from the southeast. Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze pattern to become established by the weekend. If this materializes, shower coverage would also favor leeward and interior locations through the afternoon and early evening periods.