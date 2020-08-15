Parolee positive for COVID sent to OCCC, despite state’s knowledge of diagnosis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother of an inmate who was sent to Oahu Community Correctional Center after testing positive for COVID-19 says the state is making matters worse.
“They’re sending me back when I’m still considered positive for corona. Sending me back in to infect other people in the prison,” Jason Lewis, the OCCC inmate said in a video before he turned himself in on Thursday.
Jason Lewis was out on parole when he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 3. — 11 days before he turned himself.
After testing positive, Lewis’ mother said he got permission to move into a studio to self isolate so the halfway house could be cleaned. After he declined to move back into the halfway house, she said authorities issued a warrant and sent him to jail.
“He was trying to reason with them that they had COVID there and he had a place, a studio, which was OK’d by the state,” Kim Lewis said.
She said her son was in the final weeks of his stay at the clean and sober house and was eager to get out.
Attorney Myles Breiner said Lewis was trying to protect himself and prevent infecting anyone else.
“They wanted him to move back into the halfway house where he contracted the virus. He objected to that and as a result, he’s back in custody now at OCCC where it’s even worst. Literally out of the frying pan into the fire,” said Breiner.
Hawaii Paroling Authority officials said they were unable to comment on offender health information, but confirmed Lewis was arrested on Thursday.
“Due to State and Federal laws regarding the unauthorized disclosure of protected health information, we are unable to provide any information regarding this offender testing, results of the testing, etc.
“What we can state is that on Friday, July 31, 2020, HPA issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged violations of the terms and conditions of his parole, which included being away from his authorized residence on two (2) separate occasions, and for failure to remain at his clean and sober residence for six (6) months. "
“On Thursday (8/13/20), he was returned to custody on HPA’s warrant and pursuant to State Law, he will appear before the parole board for parole violation hearing within the next 60 days.”
