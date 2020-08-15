Nursing resident at Hi’olani Care Center tests positive for COVID-19

By HNN Staff | August 15, 2020 at 10:12 AM HST - Updated August 15 at 10:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A nursing resident at the Hi’olani Care Center in Kahala Nui has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement sent out by the care center on Saturday said the resident who tested positive is symptomatic and has been transferred to a local hospital.

The care center says it is working with the Department of Health to identify the origin of the infection and test anyone who may have come into contact with the resident.

In the meantime isolation precautions are in place for residents until they can confirm the extent of the virus spread.

