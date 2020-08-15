Forecast: Slightly lighter trade winds with isolated showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be backing off a bit for Sunday with clouds and light showers favoring the usual windward and mauka spots. This weather pattern should last through the middle of the week, when an upper low drops down from the north. The low may disrupt the trade wind flow a bit and also destablize the airmass a bit, resulting in more widespread clouds and showers.
A small south-southwest swell is expected to boost surf heights a little for south-facing shores, with a small wrap for west shores. A northeast swell is subsiding, while east shores are still getting waves from a combination of the trade winds and a small swell from former Hurricane Elida.
