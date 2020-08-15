Flames tear through a Hawaii Kai home overnight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters put out flames at an East Oahu home Friday night.
The call came in around 9:40 p.m. to a home on Pepe’ekeo Place in Hawaii Kai.
Residents reported hearing a small explosion as the flames quickly spread. Neighbors say the fire appeared to start in the back of an abandoned home.
Neighbors did what they could, using garden hoses to douse the flames until HFD arrived.
Once on scene, firefighters have the fire under control by 10:20 p.m.
The full extent of damage along with a possible cause isn’t yet known.
