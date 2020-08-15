Don’t jump! DLNR closes popular rock at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anyone who is seen on the famous rock at Waimea Bay from here on out may get in trouble with enforcement officers.
Saturday afternoon, the DLNR in cooperation with the city said the Waimea Rock, popular among beachgoers as a jumping off point into the water, was closed immediately.
The move is an effort to discourage large gatherings like ones seen in the area on social media in recent weeks.
The state says anyone who goes on the rock may be cited or arrested.
No word on when it will reopen.
