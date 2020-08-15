Breezy, drier trade wind conditions moving in

Trade winds will pick up into Saturday night into the 15 to 20 mile per hour range as a low pressure system passes to the south, increasing the pressure gradient between it and a high pressure ridge to the north. The winds will slacken again as the low departs to the west. At the same time, we should have decreasing showers as a slot of drier air moves in from the northeast.
Daytime highs will be close to the 90-degree mark, but adding the humidity levels it will feel like anywhere from 95 to nearly 100 for places like Honolulu and Kahului. Remember to stay hydrated if you’re doing any outdoor activities and avoid the midday hours.
Looking ahead into the coming week, showers may increase around mid-week as an upper level disturbance drops southward over the islands. The disturbance may also cause the trade winds to slow down enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes and interior showers.
In surf, east facing shores will have some somewhat choppy head-high sets from a combination of a northeast swell, the stronger trade winds and a swell generated by tropical cyclone Elida earlier this week. North shores will still have a bit of a bump before lowering Sunday, while south shores will see a small increase on Sunday. Out in the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii island until 6 a.m. Sunday.
