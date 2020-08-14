On what would have been his 90th birthday, special presentation recalls the life of Don Ho

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday would have been Don Ho’s 90th birthday.
The music legend died in 2007, and his loss is still felt across the islands.
Recall his incredible life with a special presentation of “Don Ho Remembered” at 7 p.m. on K5.
“Don Ho Remembered” explores the life of someone who never knew a stranger, with touching interviews and incredible performances.
In the special, you’ll hear from Ho’s wife, children, family and friends.
And you’ll get to see some of his classic performances, including a duet with his daughter and his national television series from Waikiki.
To watch in full, click here.
