Trade winds pick up a notch this weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! Hope you had a wonderful week.
ARE YOU READY FOR THE WEEKEND?! Hawaii continues to enjoy moderate trade winds through early next week and we can count on the trades to last but even with the trades it will feel quite warm. There may be a slight increase in trade wind speeds tonight and Saturday. Otherwise lots of sunshine with windward and mauka clouds drifting leeward at times. If there are any showers, they should be of the light variety and during the early morning and overnight hours. A trough, area of low pressure aloft, could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week with some passing showers. So we are adding more showers in the mix during that time period.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Also there are a number of potential tropical systems brewing over the Pacific. At this point, no big threat to land but perhaps some swell energy. We will be watching this area carefully as things continue to heat up over the Eastern Pacific and Central Pacific. Stay tuned.
LET’S TALK SURF: Surf along east facing shores will lower Sunday into next week as a moderate northeast swell eases and the trades relax locally and upstream over the eastern Pacific. A small long-period easterly swell from distant tropical cyclone Elida will be easing Sunday into early next as well. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Sunday as a small south-southwest swell arrives. A similar southerly source arriving Tuesday should be enough to keep the surf going through midweek before lowering along south facing shores. There hasn’t been many box jellyfish reported, but some could show up since we are in that window of time since a full moon has happened.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
