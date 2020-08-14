Trade winds pick up a notch this weekend

ARE YOU READY FOR THE WEEKEND?! Hawaii continues to enjoy moderate trade winds through early next week and we can count on the trades to last but even with the trades it will feel quite warm. There may be a slight increase in trade wind speeds tonight and Saturday. Otherwise lots of sunshine with windward and mauka clouds drifting leeward at times. If there are any showers, they should be of the light variety and during the early morning and overnight hours. A trough, area of low pressure aloft, could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week with some passing showers. So we are adding more showers in the mix during that time period.