Number of OCCC inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 swells to 124

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a startling update Friday afternoon, Public Safety officials say the number of OCCC inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 has now swelled to 124.
State Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda put the number at 126 at a state Supreme Court hearing Friday on whether non-violent offenders should be released from Oahu Community Correctional Center given the outbreak. But a DPS spokeswoman subsequently revised that figure, saying it was actually 124.
The jail has long struggled with overcrowding, making the prospect of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the facility all the more daunting.
The 124 positives are up from 92 on Thursday, and Espinda said testing is still being conducted. It wasn’t immediately clear how many inmates still need to be tested.
Meanwhile, at least 24 OCCC staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials said Public Safety is working with the state to continue mass testing efforts. DPS says the Department of Health is coordinating testing efforts alongside the National Guard.
Deep cleaning and contact tracing efforts are also said to be underway.
The rise in cases is causing concern among prison reform advocates and those involved in the system. They say that jails and prisons are “like petri dishes,” where the virus can spread quickly.
A former inmate, just released this week, says their lives are at risk.
"People are like sitting ducks in there. It's coming for them and no one is giving them any information whatsoever," said Jason Lewis.
Lewis was released from OCCC on Monday and immediately got tested for COVID-19. He says he is grateful his test came back negative given the circumstances he was living in.
“I was packed inside a van with four other individuals, I don’t know what their status was and we were shoulder to shoulder,” Lewis said.
Lewis says there is minimal social distancing and some guards still aren’t wearing masks.
