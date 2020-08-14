Open House: Vacation rental in Waikiki and split-home in Hawaii Kai

First up, get spectacular ocean views in this rare Waikiki vacation rental! The large unit is in the Hawaiian Monarch, a secured building with lots of resort amenities, including heated pool and jacuzzi, sundeck, barbecue, and exercise facilities. The unit is actually a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, but it has two interior doors separating it into two studios. These can be rented separately or together as one big unit! Unit A has a full kitchen, and Unit B has a kitchenette. It's beautifully furnished and ready to move in or rent!