‘Mighty Mo’ event commemorating 75th anniversary of the end of WWII to go forward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will mark 75 years since the end of World War II on Sept. 2 with an event aboard the historic USS Battleship Missouri.
The commemoration has been in the works for months, but organizers say they have had to adjust plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most events connected with the day were canceled or moved virtually, but a flyover featuring 14 WWII warbirds and a ceremony on the Mighty Mo will go on as scheduled.
Organizers said that fewer than 225 people will be part of the event, which will include 52 veterans and their families.
“The group that is most health conscious are the aircraft owners, pilots, mechanics and crew,” said Tony Vericella, a member of the 75th WWII Commemoration Committee.
“They have lived for a moment of opportunity of this type to be here and to honor the veterans of their greatest generations and they don’t want anything to go wrong to sacrifice that.”
A moment of silence commemorated 75 years since America dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. More than 140,000 people died and another 70,000 were killed in Nagasaki, three days letter. Japan surrendered, and a treaty was signed September 2, 1945 onboard the Battleship Missouri.
“That date is too important for us to just let that go,” said retired U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Colon.
The warbirds will fly in three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades: Around Oahu on Aug. 29, connecting the military bases on Aug. 30 and a fly-over from Pearl Harbor to Waikiki on Sept. 2.
“For the WWII veterans who will be with us in person or virtually, the flight of these warbirds in Hawaii over the very deck of the USS Missouri, will rekindle the excitement they all felt knowing that war was coming to an end. It is a tribute that will live on in their hearts and in the hearts of all who see it,” said Elissa Lines, executive director of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
Organizers said that health and security screenings will be in place during the events.
