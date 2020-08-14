‘Last Chance U’ star Dior Scott embraces the aloha spirit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH football might be on pause for now, but that is just another roadblock, in the story of the newest Walk-on Rainbow Warrior and star of Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’, Dior Scott.
The Netflix series gave viewers a no holds barred look into the daily life of Scott — who was initially hesitant on telling his story.
“I was scared to tell (the producers) because I felt too embarrassed to really share that side of me when I was sleeping in my car.” Scott told Hawaii News Now. “I did not want anybody to look at me as weak, that was my main thing, just not trying to be weak on the show.”
The amount of cameras around him was overwhelming at first, but Scott slowly got used to them — opening up to them became more like a conversation among friends.
The new found fame has not gotten to the head of the wide receiver, however his story has caught the attention of the viewers — connecting with him on a personal level.
“People have reached out to me saying I inspire them, not even me living in my car, just the relationship with my father and my mental health.” Scott said. “They really relate to that because they’re probably going through similar things like me, so they feel like my story was personal, it’s a blessing and a great feeling that I can inspire other people through my story.”
Scott’s mental health was a prominent topic in the series, which is something that Scott felt was necessary to address.
“Somebody needed to start the conversation, somebody needed to spark a fire and I think I did that.” Scott said. “So hopefully we are more aware of mental health issues, especially with people my age because we are sometimes afraid to share our feelings, but we need to stop being afraid of telling people our feelings, so we can be better as people.”
At the end of the series, we see Scott landing in paradise, but the sunshine and rainbows did not last long.
As he arrived in Honolulu, Scott finds out that Coach Nick Rolovich left for Washington State and the coronavirus pandemic ultimately halted his first season with the ‘Bows — before it ever began.
“This wasn’t expected, but you’ve been through adversity before.” Scott said. “So it’s just another stepping stone, let’s get into it and get over this stepping stone.”
New ‘Bows head coach Todd Graham, watched ‘Last Chance U’ and connected with Scott’s endearing story, but a touching story wasn’t enough for Graham to offer Scott a scholarship — and that’s just the way the Oakland native wants it to be.
“I don’t want this show to make me earn a scholarship.” Scott said. “I want to show other people that I really deserve this, that I really earned this scholarship.”
Scott hasn’t been on the islands for very long, but he has quickly learned about the powerful waves at sandy beach and the true meaning of the aloha spirit.
“What I learned about Hawaii is that everything is about family, that was new to me because I was in Oakland by myself the majority of the time, so I didn’t really have family like that.”Scott said. “So coming from a place where I’m fending for myself to a place where they embrace me and treat me like family was really different and it was truly a blessing.”
For now, UH fans will have to wait to get a glimpse of Scott putting on the “H”, as the Mountain West Conference postponed the football season until at least January.
