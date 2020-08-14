HPD: 33 officers are in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu. (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | August 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM HST - Updated August 14 at 4:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said there are now 33 officers islandwide who are in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The department did not confirm which stations the officers are assigned to.

Officials also did not say how many of the officers were exposed while on the job.

However, HNN has been able to confirm that one officer was exposed after responding to a fatal shooting this week near Ala Moana.

