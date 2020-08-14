Honolulu firefighter seriously injured in 2-alarm blaze on Young St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu firefighter was seriously injured while battling a two-alarm blaze late Thursday, officials said.
The fire was first reported after 11 p.m. on Young Street near Pensacola Street.
Joshua Luley is a resident who was evacuated due to the blaze.
“When I got closer, I noticed that black smoke was coming out the windows and then a couple seconds later, I noticed huge flames on top of the roof and it was getting really hot,” Luley said. “There was still people in there and I was like, ‘hey, you guys gotta get out,’ and they would not listen.”
Crews managed to get the flames under control just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported a 40-year-old firefighter to the hospital, but he said to be doing OK.
No other injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway.
