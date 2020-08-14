Hawaii’s own Kai Kamaka III set to make his UFC Debut in Las Vegas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City native Kai Kamaka III will be making his UFC debut — on short notice — This Saturday at UFC 252, in Las Vegas.
The 25-year-old has been on the ninth island since the end of July, anticipating a call from the UFC to join the upcoming card as a replacement.
That call came this past Tuesday, stepping in to face fellow first-timer Tony Kelley (5-1) in the early prelims of UFC 252.
In Kamaka’s corner, will be his cousin, PFL welterweight champion, Ray Cooper III and his brother, former UH football wide receiver, Tristin Kamaka.
Catch the ‘Fighting Hawaiian’ this Saturday in the early prelims of UFC 252, set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time, on ESPN.
