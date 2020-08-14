Hawaii weather looks great for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to enjoy moderate trade winds through early next week. There may be a slight increase in trade wind speeds tonight and Saturday. Otherwise lots of sunshine with windward and mauka clouds drifting leeward at times. If there are any showers, they should be of the light variety and during the early morning and overnight hours. A trough of low pressure aloft could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week.