Hawaii weather looks great for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to enjoy moderate trade winds through early next week. There may be a slight increase in trade wind speeds tonight and Saturday. Otherwise lots of sunshine with windward and mauka clouds drifting leeward at times. If there are any showers, they should be of the light variety and during the early morning and overnight hours. A trough of low pressure aloft could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week.
No marine warnings in effect for Hawaiian waters; box jellyfish should diminish from south and west shores by the end of today.
North Shore is getting an out-of-season bump due to ocean energy from a storm that was near the Northwest US Coastline earlier this week. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady into the weekend near or just under the advisory level of 8 ft (faces) as ocean energy, generated by what used to be Hurricane Elida earlier this week combines with some of the north shore energy.
