Hawaii reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total above 4,500

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a third straight day, Hawaii saw more than 200 new COVID-19 infections on Friday amid growing concerns that the pandemic is close to overwhelming Hawaii’s hospitals.
There were 233 new cases Friday, including 218 on Oahu, nine on Maui, five on the Big Island and one on Kauai. Additionally, Hawaii News Now has learned 50 of the new cases are children.
The new infections push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 4,543. Of those, 2,787 cases are “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
Officials said the 233 positives are out of 2,649 tests conducted. That translates into a 8.8% positivity rate.
Meanwhile, there are 173 patients with the virus who are hospitalized statewide, including 41 people in ICUs and 22 on ventilators.
The new case total isn’t a new record. That was set Thursday, when Hawaii saw a jaw-dropping 355 new coronavirus cases.
There were ALSO no new deaths reported Friday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 40.
On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green called the surge in cases “exponential growth.”
“We can’t accept (daily) numbers in the 200 to 300 range. That’s not sustainable,” Green said. “We won’t be able to keep up with the need.”
COVID-19 cases have continued to soar for weeks, prompting government to close Oahu bars, parks and beaches. The state has also reinstated an inter-island quarantine for most travelers.
But some have called on the state to go further, bringing back more stringent restrictions to dramatically knock down the spread of the virus.
One of the biggest concerns: That the state’s hospitals will get overwhelmed.
Officials say hospitals on Oahu still have capacity, but they’re filling quickly. Green said that Oahu hospitals are “under duress” and — and that hundreds more are expected to need significant care.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 4,117
- Released from isolation: 1,431
- Required hospitalization: 242
- Deaths: 33
- Total cases: 206 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 157
- Required hospitalization: 27
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 53
- Released from isolation: 46
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 144
- Released from isolation: 122
- Required hospitalization: 5
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
