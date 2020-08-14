Artist creates origami crane memorial for COVID-19 victims

Artist Karla Funderburk, owner of Matter Studio Gallery, adjusts one of of the thousands of origami cranes hanging during an exhibit honoring the victims of COVID-19, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. Funderburk started making the cranes three months earlier, stringing the paper swans in pink, blue, yellow and many other colors together and hanging them in her gallery. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Source: Richard Vogel)