Anderson, Park absent from COVID briefing as governor puts deputy in charge of contact tracing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park have been the health department’s two most visible faces in the fight against COVID-19.
The two were nowhere to be seen at the governor’s press briefing Thursday.
Neither has lost their job, but Gov. David Ige announced that he was putting someone else in charge of coronavirus efforts, in particular, contact tracing.
“I directed the Department of Health, and specifically the deputy director, Danette Wong Tomiyasu, to take charge of the effort and ensure that we can accelerate bringing on additional staff,” Ige said.
Ige also announced that Dr. Emily Roberson had been hired as the department’s new Disease Investigation Branch Chief.
Roberson will report directly to Tomiyasu.
Roberson was with Park last week when state senators made a surprise visit to the department and encountered overworked contact tracers. which has already begun,” Tomiyasu said at the briefing.t
Roberson was with Park last week when state senators made a surprise visit o the department and encountered overworked contact tracers.
There were calls for Anderson and Park to be replaced, and even Lt. Gov. Josh Green had been outspoken about the health department for weeks.
But the governor and Tomiyasu both stress that park is still on the job as state epidemiologist.
“Sarah Park had broad responsibility in the Department of Health, and we believe more resources needed to be brought to the challenge,” said Ige.
“Dr. Sarah Park continues to be a very vital part of the Department of Health, applying her expertise to disease outbreak and infection control,” said Tomiyasu.
Tomiyasu will still report directly to her boss, Anderson.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.