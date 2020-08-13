Two weather features may bring more showers to all islands tonight and tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today and tomorrow an upper level disturbance northwest of Kauai and a lowlevel trough drifting into the Hawaii region from the east will bring periods of enhanced showers over all islands today and tomorrow, especially in the overnight and early morning hours. We will still see sunshine today, but with mixed clouds and showers depending on where you are.
We could get an slight increase in showers with moisture around our eastern shores this evening; and a narrow trough could bring an increase in showers for Kauai Thursday night into Friday as the trough moves away to the west.
A 10 second period northeast swell will build today, boosting surf along east facing shores to above the summertime average Thursday through Saturday. A small long-period swell from the former east Pacific tropical cyclone Elida is possible over the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores through Friday, then build to near the summertime average over the weekend through the middle of next week.
