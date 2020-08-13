Over 220 Securitas employees get back pay for Fair Labor Standards violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Securitas is paying more than 220 employees $176,000 in back wages.
The U.S. Department of Labor found the private security company wasn’t paying staff that went back on the job during meal breaks. Laws state that if an employee must perform work duties during a designated break, they must be paid for the that work.
In this case, they were not, according to the labor department.
“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that employers pay workers all the wages they have legally earned,” said Wage and Hour District Director Terence Trotter.
The violations were found for employees at the Kona International Airport, HNL, the Lihue Airport and on Maui.
“We encourage other employers to use the results of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices to ensure they comply with the law, and avoid violations like those found in this case,” Trotter added.
Securitas also has had previous gripes with workers and their union.
The labor department also cited Securitas for record keeping violations. Securitas also paid $22,000 in penalties.
